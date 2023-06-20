Startup Battlefield winner Render raises $50M series B led by Bessemer Venture Partners

Cloud platform startup Render closed a $50M series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Additional participation in the round includes General Catalyst, South Park Common Fund, and Addition – all existing investors.

In contrast to its competitors, Render’s DevOps cloud platform aims to offer flexible, cheaper and simpler infrastructure. Render allows developers to focus less on server setup, deployment and scaling and more on core product development. Since launch, Render’s customer base now boasts companies like Watershed and Fortune 500 companies such as Red Bull.

The SF-based company won TechCrunch Startup Battlefield at TC Disrupt 2019. With this raise under their belt, the company raised a total of $77.5M.

“Funding from this round will be used to expand the platform to support the needs of larger engineering teams and double down on best in class workflow and tooling,” says CEO Anurag Goel.