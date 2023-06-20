Cruise rolls out Android app for robotaxi service

Android phone users finally have access to Cruise’s robotaxi service, which is predominately in San Francisco as well as in Austin and Phoenix.

The self-driving unit under GM said Tuesday that it has developed an Android app to support its robotaxi service. The company tweeted that it has started onboarding Android users from its waitlist.

Cruise has a few tiers of service. Its commercial service, in which it charges a fee, operates from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. in neighborhoods on the northwest side of San Francisco. Power users, a higher designation given to public riders who provide regular feedback to Cruise, have an expanded service area at night and can also use the robotaxis during the day. Some members of the public have been slowly added to that expanded area. Rides in that expanded area are currently free. And employees have access to Cruise’s service 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout the city.

Cruise told TechCrunch that more than 20% of people on its waitlist are Android users. Adding an Android app was one of the most requested updates on social, Cruise added.

Cruise has made other improvements to its app, initially with iOS and now to Android, based on customer feedback. For instance, the company said users can now press and hold on a position on the map shown in the app. The feature allows a user drop a pin and move it around to where they want to go.