Apple Podcasts gets upgraded search functionality

Apple announced Tuesday that it updated the search tab of its Podcasts app by launching nine subcategories to make it easier for users to discover new shows across different topics, including “Mental Health,” “Relationships,” “Self-Improvement,” “Personal Journals,” “Entrepreneurship,” “Documentary,” “Books,” “Parenting” and “Language Learning.”

The new subcategories rolled out today across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV devices. They join 19 main categories, such as “Comedy,” “True Crime,” “Sports” and “Society & Culture.” Plus, Apple noted that all the categories have new artwork and recommendations as part of the update.

Additionally, the nine subcategories have individual charts displaying the top shows and episodes.

Also in today’s announcement, Apple introduced a new section called “Podcasts by Language,” allowing users in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia to more easily find podcasts based on language, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Chinese and Korean. The company is rolling out a “Podcasts in English” feature in select markets.

Apple Podcasts will get a number of new features when iOS 17 launches in the fall. The company announced earlier this month that it would update the Now Playing interface, Queue, search filters and more. Apple will also introduce a feature that allows users to connect a subscription from the App Store.