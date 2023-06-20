Alibaba shakes up its leadership, OpenAI lobbies EU regulators, and the late-stage market is a mess

Hello and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. This time ’round we are here on a Tuesday due to an American holiday! Here’s the rundown:
- Stocks are mixed the world around as central banks tinker with interest rates to try and tune their domestic economies. The crypto world remains muted.
- Alibaba’s shakeup: The CEO of the Chinese tech conglomerate is leaving that role to run its cloud business, which is one of the pieces of the company that will be spun out.
- Intel managed to extract a handsome package from Germany in exchange for building a plant in the country.
- OpenAI is working to limit the impact of EU AI regulation on its products and services.
- No one wants to buy Tiger’s startup stakes en masse, so it is reduced to selling loosies to anyone who wants them.
- Go-Ventures is now Argor Capital, and it has a new $240 million fund.
- And funding rounds from Yellow and ElevenLabs as Byju’s cuts more staff.
