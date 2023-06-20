Alibaba shakes up its leadership, OpenAI lobbies EU regulators, and the late-stage market is a mess

Hello and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

All the cool kids are filling out the Equity listener survey. We want to hear from you!

Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. This time ’round we are here on a Tuesday due to an American holiday! Here’s the rundown:

We are back bright and early tomorrow! Talk soon!