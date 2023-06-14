Sony readies PS5 game streaming for PlayStation Plus Premium members

Sony this morning announced that it has begun testing PlayStation 5 game streaming. The feature is still early days, but it will eventually be available for those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium. Sony notes, “Our goal is to add this as an additional benefit to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the value of PlayStation Plus.”

The move marks an evolution for the company’s cloud gaming strategy, which previously required users to download the title in order to stream it remotely from the console itself. “We think it’s important for Premium members to be able to enjoy as many games as possible via cloud streaming,” Sony VP Nick Maguire said in a blog post. “As more games continue to launch on the PS5 console, we look forward to adding cloud streaming capability for PS5 titles in addition to the PS3, PS4 and classic titles that are already available for Premium members to stream.”

The long-awaited move brings Sony’s strategy more in line with what Microsoft has long offered through its Xbox Game Pass service. It’s frankly an easier and more friction-free experience for the subscriber, so it makes sense that Sony’s following suit here.

The testing also, notably, arrives ahead of Sony’s Project Q device. Last month’s reveal of the gaming streaming handheld was greeted with a bit of a mixed reaction. only. Certainly removing the need to stream directly from a separate PlayStation console makes the system at least a bit more appealing.

Sony has promised more information on the Project Q at some time in the near future. Ditto for timing on the new streaming functionality.

Also of note are some new arrivals to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

● Far Cry 6 (PS4/PS5)

● Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS4/PS5)

● Rogue Legacy 2 (PS4/PS5)

● Inscryption (PS4/PS5)

● Soulstice (PS5)

● Tacoma (PS4)

● Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

● Killing Floor 2 (PS4)