The 2024 Polestar 2 features more power and range

Polestar today announced the US pricing and availability of the 2024 Polestar 2, which features significant upgrades to its power and range, along with styling changes and interior improvements. The bad news? It’s more expensive.

The 2024 Polestar 2 comes in two variants. Starting with this model year, the base model switches from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive, which should result in a more spirited driving experience. This model starts at $51,300 (including a $1,400 destination charge), up from the 2023 price of $49,800. With the higher price comes more power and range. The base model receives a new motor rated at 299 horsepower and 361 pound-feet of torque, up from 231 and 243, respectively, in the 2023 model. The range was increased from 270 miles on a charge to 320 miles.

The 2024 dual motor, all-wheel drive model starts at $56,700, up from $53,300. Like the base model, this version’s motors come with more power. Together, they’re rated at 421 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque, up from 408 and 487, respectively, in 2023. Polestar says this model is good for 276-miles on a charge, though that’s not certified by the EPA yet. Opt for the Performance Pack, and the power is bumped to 455 HP and other performance goodies are added such as Brembo brakes, Öhlins adjustable dampers, and alloy wheels.

The single-motor Polestar 2 features a new, larger 82-kWh battery pack, which makes this model able to recharge from 205 kW DC stations. The dual-motor version uses the older 78-kWh battery pack, which is not not compatible with the faster charging stations.

The updates show an automaker aggressively evolving its key product. The Polestar 2 has always been the automaker’s best argument against Tesla models, and these updates make the case even stronger. The 2024 model is available for pre-ordering now, with deliveries expected in August 2023.