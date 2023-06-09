Putting the ‘Pro’ in Apple Vision Pro and other TC news

At WWDC this week, Apple revealed its new Vision Pro headset, a platform it described as the advent of spatial computing. The company clearly put a lot of work into building Vision Pro, and VisionOS, the software that powers it, but is it as revolutionary as Apple marketing would have you believe? Today, Darrell is joined by Brian Heater to talk about Apple Vision Pro, and what the future might hold for spatial computing.

Articles from the episode:

The TechCrunch Podcast posts every Friday. Subscribe on Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts to be alerted when new episodes drop. Check out the other TechCrunch podcasts: Equity, Found and Chain Reaction.