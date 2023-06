Need to charge your EV? Apple Maps will show open spots near you

Apple has added a new feature in iOS 17 designed to help EV drivers find available chargers.

The tech company previewed Wednesday, following its annual developer conference WWDC 2023, a series of new features and services that will be available in the newest software update, including real-time EV charging availability information provided via Apple Maps. The feature, along with the other services in iOS 17, are coming this fall.

Once installed, EV drivers can use a filter to search for availability within different charging networks and plug type. Users with compatible vehicles will be able to designate a preferred charging network, according to Apple.

Apple has had its eyes on EV owners for a few years now. The company launched an EV routing feature during WWDC 2020. The EV routing feature shows charging stations compatible to a user’s electric vehicle along their route. EV routing also tracks the user’s current charge and factors in elevation and other conditions to determine¬†whether to automatically add charging stops along their route.