Ask Sophie: Why is there no movement in the June Visa Bulletin for India EB-3?

Why is there no movement in the June 2023 Visa Bulletin for India EB-3?

Can’t the Department of State/USCIS track the interfiled applications between EB-2 and EB-3 and move the dates accordingly?

Thanks for your questions! The Visa Bulletin has been very volatile of late and I totally understand your frustration with retrogressions and lack of movement in the employment-based green card categories.

Toward that end, let me provide a bit of context about downgrading from an EB-2 advanced degree or exceptional ability green card to EB-3 professionals and workers green card, the process of interfiling, and movement in the Visa Bulletin. Check out this Ask Sophie column in which I talk about the availability of employment-based green cards and the Visa Bulletin.

Downgrading and interfiling

Downgrading is when an employer files a new Form I-140 green card petition for an employee in a lower employment-based preference category to take advantage of a more favorable priority date in that lower category, which may lead to a green card number becoming available sooner. Most often, downgrading occurs when an employee born in India or China has an approved I-140 EB-2 green card application and is waiting for a green card number to become available. (If the employer, job, location and pay have not changed from the original PERM application, a new PERM application is not required.)

When the downgraded I-140 is approved, the employer can file an I-485 application to register permanent residence or adjust status for the employee as long as the employee’s priority date is current in the downgraded category. The priority date is the date that the U.S. Department of Labor received the PERM labor certification application for the EB-2 or EB-3 green card or the date that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services received the EB-1 or EB-2 NIW (National Interest Waiver) I-140 green card application, which do not require PERM.