Meet the 3 startups pitch at TechCrunch Live’s (virtual) Atlanta event!

This Wednesday TechCrunch Live is taking a virtual trip to the great city of Atlanta. You can tag along by registering HERE. The show starts on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2:00pm EDT. It’s free to attend and participate.

The lineup is killer and starts with a 25 minute fireside chat with Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens speaking on the explosive growth happening throughout the Atlanta region. Next, is a conversation about the economy of equality followed by a panel with focused on investors in Atlanta — if you’re raising capital in Atlanta, you need to tune into these two panels. To wrap up the interviews, there’s a panel on why SaaS companies are finding a home in Atlanta.

Finally, after the interviews, we’re hosting a startup pitch competition with three Atlanta-area startups. Tune in live at 4:00pm EDT to see this segment!

Billseye — CEO, Alcide Honoré

Falcomm — CEO, Edgar Garay

ECGO — Nicole Toole