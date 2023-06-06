Acura’s first EV will feature Google apps for navigation and voice control

The all-new Acura ZDX EV will be the company’s first auto to feature built-in Google apps. This includes Google Assistant, Google Maps, and more through the Google Play store.

Let’s be clear. This announcement is not about Android Automotive, Google’s full automotive operating system, nor is this Android Auto, Google’s phone-powered automotive platform. This is Google apps baked into Acura’s infotainment system. It isn’t obvious, I know. Moreover, the Acura ZDX will also feature Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for those owners who prefer those systems.

The built-in Google Apps will offer critical services to ZDX owners. This version of Google Maps sports enhanced features designed for the EV driver, enabling optimized route planning for recharging and finding charging stations. Google Assistant will provide voice controls throughout the vehicle, including setting destinations for the navigation and media playback controls.

This announcement follows a similar one from 2022: Honda announced a similar feature set for the then-new Honda Accord. Acura is the luxury division of Honda.

The ZDX is set to be the first EV from Acura when it becomes available in early 2024. The name might sound familiar. Acura sold a gas-powered ZDX crossover from 2010 to 2013, but it was eventually discontinued due to poor sales related to its odd size and styling. Just over 7,000 ZDXs were produced and sold in North America. Acura no doubt has different expectations for the new version.