Ten questions early-stage founders should be asking investors

When I wrote this post in August 2021, we were at the peak of exuberance in VC investing and startup valuations. I bemoaned the decline in early-stage investing and feared that innovation would suffer as a result of it.

The VC industry is turning back to its roots of investing at the early stage, although activity is still dramatically lower, with Q1 US 2023 data showing a 53% decrease in deal value and a 52% decrease in deal count at the seed stage year over year. Similarly, we’re seeing a 60% decline in deal value and a 47% decrease in deal count at the early stage of investing year over year. While I welcome this focus back to early-stage investing, I am sorry that it has come at the cost of hundreds of thousands of layoffs and continued challenges for startups.

However, I am sounding another note of caution today. As a pure inception-stage firm which has partnered with founders for more than five decades and guided over 225 companies to successful exits (including 120 IPOs and over 225 acquisitions), I know that early-stage investing is a craft that is honed over time, not a hobby or tourist destination.

While it might seem daunting for founders to question potential investors in today’s climate, remember that you need to build a mutual zone of trust for the long journey.

Similar to a master chef or carpenter, the ability to work closely with founders at the fragile stage of company formation until they bake the perfect soufflé or build a bespoke coffee table takes time, skill, and patience.

It may not be the right mode for every investor and is best pursued by those who believe that company building is a marathon, not a sprint. In an era where everyone’s dollars are green (albeit with fewer floating around today), I believe it is important to help founders with ways to evaluate investors before committing to a partnership.

Let me share some specific examples of what it means to be a “roll-up-your-sleeves” inception-stage investor: