Apple is bringing its Health app to the iPad

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) today, Apple announced that it’s introducing a new Health app for the iPad. The new app will launch as part of iPadOS 17 later this year. With the new app, users will be able to see their health data, such as electrocardiogram results, on a larger screen.

The tech giant notes that since your health data is securely synced, you can see your health information from your iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, as well as compatible third party apps and devices all in one place.

As for developers, HealthKit is coming to iPad, opening up new ways to build health and fitness experiences for the devices.

Apple has long had a Health app, but it’s only been available on the iPhone. The Health app on iPad will give users more real estate when it comes to viewing health metrics, prescriptions, lab tests and more.

The announcement isn’t exactly a surprise, given that Bloomberg reported back in April that Apple was planning to release an iPad version of the iPhone Health app this year.