Today’s your last chance to apply for the Startup Battlefield 200

Today’s the day, startup founders. It’s your final opportunity to join Startup Battlefield 200, the world’s preeminent startup competition, at TechCrunch Disrupt in September. It’s your last chance to launch on a global stage like the 900+ other Startup Battlefield companies have, including Vurb, Trello, Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, TripIt, Redbeacon, Qwiki, Getaround and Soluto.

Don't miss your shot! Submit your application today.

A reminder that applying to and participating in Startup Battlefield 200 is absolutely free- and equity-free. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

What exactly do we mean by “everything to gain”? Let’s take another look at the VIP experience all SB 200 companies receive. First and foremost, this thoroughly vetted cohort earns the highly regarded TechCrunch seal of approval — it carries door-opening weight in the startup world.

Startup Battlefield 200: Bask in benefits at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Next up, this bevy of free, exclusive benefits:

Full access to Disrupt: SB 200 founders attend Disrupt, receive four additional passes and VIP access to all the presentations, breakouts and roundtables.

Exhibition space: The SB 200 will be the only early-stage startups allowed to exhibit at Disrupt.

Investor interest and media exposure: Investors hunting for future unicorns and journalists looking for the next big story will beeline it for the exhibition floor to meet and greet the SB 200 founders.

Workshops and pitch training: Invitations to SB 200 founders-only workshops and masterclasses in the weeks running up to Disrupt. They’ll receive special pitch training from TechCrunch staff and one year of TechCrunch+ membership.

Flash-pitch to investors and TC editors: That training will come in handy when you step onto the Pitch Showcase Stage. You’ll receive invaluable feedback, and you might find your way into an investor’s portfolio.

Applications close today. Don't miss your shot to launch on a global stage, accelerate your startup growth and maybe even win $100,000. Apply to the Startup Battlefield 200.

