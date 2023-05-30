AI can do everything, but can crypto do something?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
Monday Tuesday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. This week? Crypto prices are static, unlike a particular valuation and Alex is still mad about SPACs. Here’s the rundown:
- Stocks around the world are happy that America is once again going to avoid a default; congrats, United States.
- At the same time, the crypto market is a bit boring right now, due in large part to muted trading volumes as the crypto winter tests new low temperatures.
- No one knows what Byju’s is worth, but Blackrock is marking its price in one consistent direction.
- Serve Robotics is having a good run as a startup, partnering up with its prior parent company.
- The WSJ has some great data on SPACs that drove us nuts.
Whew. What a way to start the week! We are back tomorrow!
