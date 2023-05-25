On the internet, nobody knows you’re a bot When media literacy hits rock bottom and AI is on the upswing, we have a perfect storm

Something really scary is happening on the internet. It’s a horror story unfolding in front of us, in three simple acts.

Back in 1993, we joked about it: Anyone could hide behind a screen name, but how bad could it get? Maybe we’re about to find out.

AI technology is improving fast enough that I recently had a bit of an existential crisis, wondering if I, too, was an AI. People have no idea what’s real and what isn’t on the internet. With the 2024 presidential election coming up, we have a recipe for disaster.

We may be so comprehensively copulated at this moment in time that digging our way out might prove impossible. Brew a cup of coffee and take a breath; this isn’t going to be pretty.