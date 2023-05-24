Opera launches new integrated AI sidebar powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Opera announced today that it’s introducing an AI side panel in its browser called “Aria” that is powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The company says Aria is both a web and a browser expert that makes it easier to find information on the web, generate text or code, or get your product queries answered. The new feature is currently available for testing.

Aria is also able to answer questions about Opera itself, as the company says it’s knowledgeable about the browser’s “whole database of support documentation.” Opera says Aria is based on its “composer” infrastructure and connects to OpenAI’s GPT technology and is enhanced by additional capabilities, such as adding live results from the web.

The company outlines that Aria is a free service with up-to-date information, which means it’s connected to the internet and not limited to content prior to 2021, as is the case with standard GPT-based solutions. Aria is launching in more than 180 countries.

You can test Aria by downloading the newest version of Opera One. As an Android user, you can test Aria in the latest beta version of the browser. Opera notes that as a tester, the only thing you need to do in order to access Aria is create an Opera account, if you do not already have one. You will then be notified via email or inside of the product about your whitelisting status. Once your Opera Account is whitelisted, you can access Aria through the settings of Opera for Android beta or through the browser sidebar of Opera One.

Opera’s latest launch builds on the browser’s current AI features. Earlier this year, Opera integrated generative AI chatbots powered by ChatGPT and ChatSonic into its desktop browsers, Opera and Opera GX. The company also launched a feature that lets you generate AI prompts by highlighting text on a website or typing it in. These chatbots can summarize articles or web pages, write social media posts for you or help you ideate through prompts.

Last month, the company launched Opera One, a redesigned version of its flagship browser, that it says has elements that will make it ready for a “generative AI-based future.”

“We’re now forging ahead by introducing a browser AI that will allow you to interact with the web aided by AI directly in the browser,” Opera wrote in a blog post. “Aria’s current form of a chat interface that communicates directly with you, the user, marks the first stage of the project. The AI-based service is set to become even more integrated into Opera in the coming versions of the browser, with the ultimate aim of being natively blended into the browser to help you perform cross-browser tasks.”

The new sidebar is somewhat similar to the features that Microsoft has introduced in Edge. In March, Microsoft announced that its Edge web browser will include a new Bing AI chatbot in a sidebar. Of course, Opera and Microsoft aren’t the only companies focused on integrated AI-powered tools into their browsers, as Brave introduced summarization features in its search engine earlier this year and is experimenting with AI-focused features for its browser.