Disrupt 2023 Audience Choice voting ends today

You pick the sessions you want at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023
Specifically, you help decide which of the 17 roundtable discussions and 15 breakout sessions will earn a spot on the Disrupt agenda. The 10 speakers — in each category — who receive the most votes will present their topics at the show.
Both roundtables and breakouts draw big crowds at Disrupt and for good reason. They focus on vital topics and issues that help increase your knowledge and grow your business.
15 Breakout contenders for TechCrunch Disrupt 2023
The following 15 breakout sessions are hunting for a spot on the Disrupt agenda. Go to the Audience Choice voting site, read the full topic descriptions, filter and search by topic, and upvote your favorites.
New CEO Imperative: Why You Need a Revenue-Governance Strategy
Speaker: Andy Byrne, co-founder and CEO, Clari
Building Early-Stage Products as a Nontechnical Founder: What to & Not to Do
Speaker: Andy Powell, chief business officer, Oak’s Lab
5 Ways Companies Aren’t Just Analyzing Data — They’re Making Money With It
Speaker: Barr Moses, co-founder and CEO, Monte Carlo
How to Make Your Investment FOMO Work for You
Speaker: Christine Tsai, CEO and founding partner, 500 Global
Speakers: Daria Saharova, founding partner, World Fund and Joshua Western, founder and CEO, Space Forge
The New Power Duo in Capital-Efficient Growth: Marketing and Customer Success
Speakers: Jared Brickman, senior director, Marketing Center of Excellence, Insight Partners; and Ellie Wu, vice president, Sales and Customer Success Center of Excellence, Insight Partners
Ready, Set, Grow! Making the Most of Your First 90 Days With Your Investors
Speaker: Gabby Cazeau, principal, Harlem Capital
Building Guardrails, Not Gates: How Continuous Security Can Reduce Friction Between Teams, Accelerate Time to Deployment and Enhance Overall Security
Speaker: Guy Flechter, chief appsec officer, Palo Alto Networks
AI for Social Good: How Technologists and Nonprofits Can Partner to Deliver Lasting Impact
Speaker: Jen Carter, global head of technology, Google.org
Building Credibility and Trust: A Guide to Startup PR
Speaker: Jenna Guarneri, CEO and president, JMG Public Relations
Investing in Women and the Future of Families: It’s Not Charity, It’s a Multitrillion-Dollar Opportunity for VC
Speaker: Jesse Draper, founding partner, Halogen Ventures
Product-Led Growth: Industry Buzzword or Business Game-Changer?
Speaker: Justin Bauer, chief product officer, Amplitude
Why Coastal Tech Hubs Should Pay Attention to the Innovation Happening in the Midcontinent
Speakers: Michael Basch, CEO and General Partner, Atento Capital and Nathaniel Harding, managing partner, Cortado Ventures
Defining Disability Tech: Innovations for the World’s Largest Minority
Speaker: Sandy Lacey, executive director, Howe Innovation Center, Perkins School for the Blind
Ask Sophie LIVE: Your Startup Immigration Questions Answered!
Speaker: Sophie Alcorn, founder and CEO, Alcorn Immigration Law
17 Roundtables vying for a spot at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023
These should pique your interest. Be sure to check out the 17 roundtable session contenders below and then go to the Audience Choice voting site, read the full topic descriptions, filter and search by topic, and upvote your favorites.
Revolutionizing Retail: Using AI and Data Analytics to Drive Customer Engagement
Speaker: AnaMaria Meshkurti, head of marketing, communications and engagement, Geneva Foundation for Tech Innovation
Unpacking the Valuation Disparity: How Women Founders Can Bridge the VC Funding Divide
Speaker: Brooke Motta, CEO and co-founder, KSOC
“Impactpreneurship” and “Coopetition” — How to Run Your Business Without Ruining Yourself
Speaker: Emeka Nwachinemere, chief executive officer, Kitovu Technology Company
How to Build a Team for a Growing Startup
Speaker: Emilia Vicini, HR and talent acquisition lead, Kadre
Revolutionizing Healthcare with AI: Real-Life Use Cases and Solutions
Speaker: Eugenio Zuccarelli, data science manager, CVS Health
Navigating Cybersecurity for Startups: Beyond the Buzzwords
Speaker: Ian Garrett, CEO and co-founder, Phalanx
Social Life 3.0: The Future of Digital Connection
Speaker: KJ Dhaliwal, chief strategy officer, Social Discovery Group
The Power of Personal Branding for Founders
Kotryna Kurt, CEO and founder, Linkedist
The State of VC Financing: What Startups Need to Know and Negotiate
Speaker: Lindsey Mignano, founding partner, SSM
Building a Strong Company Culture for Virtual Teams: Best Practices for Remote Onboarding
Speaker: Luciana Leuci Garcia, founder, trainer and mentor, Jobpont
How to Leverage Real-Time Payments to Expand Product Capability and Accessibility
Speaker: Rocio Wu, principal, F-Prime Capital
How to Establish Early Credibility in the Market and Capitalize on Crucial Momentum
Speaker: Ryan Walker, founder, R.J. Walker and Co.
War Stories with Founder Equity and Cap Tables
Speaker: Sam Wong, CEO, Fundable Startups
How the Fortune 500 Is Buying AI Software — or Not!
Speaker: Sandhya Hegde, general partner, Unusual Ventures
The Art of Choosing the Right Investor: A Guide for Startup Founders
Speaker: Sergey Gribov, partner, Flint Capital International VC Fund
How Investing in Founders and Tech in the American South Will Create Economic Opportunity and Drive Community Development
Speaker: Sevetri Wilson, founder and CEO, Resilia
How NOT to Become a Me-Too Startup in a Hyped-Up Category
Speaker: Vidya Raman, partner, Sorenson Ventures
