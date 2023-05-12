Cast your votes for the Disrupt sessions you want

In case you haven’t heard, you — yes you, TechCrunch readers — have a voice and a vote in the programming at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, taking place September 19–21 in San Francisco. Audience Choice voting is open now through May 17 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Specifically, you help decide which of the 17 roundtable discussions and 15 breakout sessions will earn a spot on the Disrupt agenda. The 10 speakers — in each category — who receive the most votes will present their topics at the show.

Both roundtables and breakouts draw big crowds at Disrupt and for good reason. They focus on vital topics and issues that help increase your knowledge and grow your business. Here’s how the two formats differ:

Roundtables: 30-minute, expert-led conversations focused on engaging collaboration and creating those magic moments when you make connections and share knowledge.

Breakouts: 50-minute, expert-led sessions with a Q&A. These let you go deep on ways to solve specific challenges facing entrepreneurs.

Head over to the voting site to see the topics, descriptions and speakers of 17 roundtables and 15 breakouts (scroll through or use the filters and search feature). Click the arrow icon to the left of a session title to upvote it. The 10 roundtables and 10 breakouts that receive the highest number of votes will earn a spot on the Disrupt agenda.

It’ll take plenty of votes to get your favorites to Disrupt, so tap your networks of colleagues, fans, family and friends to get the job done.

Don’t dillydally — the voting period ends May 17 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

