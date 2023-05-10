Android is getting generative AI wallpapers you create with suggested prompts

Google is building upon Material You to give users the option to create a more personalized experience on their devices, the company announced at it I/O developer conference today. Most notably, the company announced generative AI wallpapers that will roll out this fall. With generative AI wallpapers, you can answer suggested prompts to describe your vision.

The company says that generative AI wallpapers use Google’s text-to-image diffusion models to generate new and original wallpapers. The color palette of your Android system will automatically match the wallpaper you’ve selected.

When your device matches your energy >>> With just a few taps, you can create Generative AI wallpapers to customize your experience. Coming soon to Android. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/dJQLynq7rY — Android (@Android) May 10, 2023

The company also announced cinematic wallpapers and emoji wallpapers. Cinematic wallpapers uses on-device machine learning networks to transform your favorite photos into stunning 3D images. Emoji wallpapers let you customize your device using your favorite emoji combinations, patterns and colors. Both of these new wallpaper options will be coming first to Pixel devices next month.

With the arrival of Android 14 later this year, users will be able to bring their own inspiration to customize your lock screen with new shortcuts and clocks. Google also announced that users will be able to try a new monochrome color theme that can be applied across their entire phone experience.

In addition, Google announced that it’s bringing new support for Night Mode and 10-bit HDR video in social apps like Instagram and introducing Ultra HDR in Android 14 so you can take and view photos with bright colors, crisp shadows and “all-around amazing definition.”