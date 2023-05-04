Twitter’s mobile web app is currently down for some

A few days after a Twitter bug randomly logged some users out of their accounts, the company’s web app on mobile is now currently down for some. The social network’s mobile and desktop applications appear to be working fine. According to third-party web monitoring service Downdetector, the issue seem to have started at around 8:00 AM ET.

Once you open the webpage on your phone, you’ll see a notice that says “Nothing to see here” with a blurb that says “Looks like this page doesn’t exist. Here’s a picture of a poodle sitting in a chair for your trouble.”

Twitter has yet to acknowledge the problem via its official Twitter or Twitter Support accounts. If we were to email Twitter asking for a comment regarding the outage, they would just email us back a poop emoji.

The latest outage is yet another example of the growing slate of issues that have followed Elon Musk’s takeover of the social network and the significant layoffs of engineering staff that the transition entailed. Since then, Twitter has experienced a range of problems, including multiple outages.

We’ll monitor the issue and update this article once the problem is resolved.