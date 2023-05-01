Only two weeks left to apply to Startup Battlefield 200 at Disrupt 2023

You blinked, and suddenly there are only two weeks left to apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. Maybe you meant to submit — or finish — your application, but life is full of distractions. So consider this a timely reminder about the magnitude of this high-visibility opportunity.

Don’t let it slip away. Apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 by May 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. (If you started an application, check your email for a link to complete the second portion).

Join the elite Startup Battlefield 200 at TC Disrupt 2023!

TechCrunch editors review thousands of applications and then hand-pick 200 stand-out, early-stage startups deemed most likely to make a major, positive impact. All founders of the SB 200 companies receive not only the cachet that comes with the elusive TechCrunch seal of approval, but also a host of other benefits, perks and opportunities, including:

Full access to Disrupt: SB 200 founders attend Disrupt for free, receive four additional passes and VIP access to all the presentations, breakouts and roundtables.

Free exhibition space for the entire show: The SB 200 will be the only early-stage startups allowed to exhibit at Disrupt. No one can buy their way onto the exhibition floor.

Investor interest and media exposure: You can bet investors hunting for future unicorns and journalists looking for the next big story will beeline it for the exhibition floor to meet and greet the SB 200 founders.

Workshops and pitch training: SB 200 founders will be invited to exclusive workshops and masterclasses in the weeks running up to Disrupt. They’ll receive special pitch training from TechCrunch staff and one free year of TechCrunch+ membership.

Flash-pitch to an audience of investors and TC editors: That training will come in handy when you step onto the Showcase Stage. You’ll receive invaluable feedback, and you might find your way into an investor’s portfolio.

A shot at $100,000: TechCrunch editors will select 20 startups from the SB 200 to be Startup Battlefield finalists. Founders from those 20 companies will receive private pitch coaching, be featured in an article on TechCrunch and pitch live onstage in front of the entire Disrupt audience. The ultimate winner takes home the $100,000 equity-free prize and all the glory.

The Inside Startup Battlefield Podcast

If you really want to know what it’s like to be part of the SB 200, check out our four-episode podcast, Inside Startup Battlefield. It takes you behind the scenes of one of tech’s most anticipated startup competitions. Episode one provides a great overview of what we look for — and why Startup Battlefield is different from any other startup competition out there.

What more can we say other than don’t let this opportunity slip away! Apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 by May 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.