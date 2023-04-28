#NotMyAI and other TC news

Darrell Etherington @etherington / 8 hours

Snapchat Rolled out their generative AI chatbot, My AI to their 750 million monthly users so it feels like the right time to pause and ask whether we’re ready for the real thing – and ready or not, whether anybody wants one. This week on the TechCrunch Podcast, we’re talking to TechCrunch reporter Amanda Silberling about making robot friends on the internet.

Articles from the episode: