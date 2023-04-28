NotMyAI and other TC news

Snapchat Rolled out their generative AI chatbot, My AI to their 750 million monthly users so it feels like the right time to pause and ask whether we’re ready for the real thing – and ready or not, whether anybody wants one. This week on the TechCrunch Podcast, we’re talking to TechCrunch reporter Amanda Silberling about making robot friends on the internet.
Articles from the episode:
- Snapchat’s AI chatbot is now free for all global us
- Snapchat sees spike in 1-star reviews as users pan the ‘My AI’ feature, calling for its removal
- Missouri trans ‘snitch form’ down after people spammed it with the ‘Bee Movie’ script
- SpaceX’s successful failure is a wake-up call for Starship’s timeline
- Google’s Bard AI chatbot can now generate and debug code
- Apple wins antitrust court battle with Epic Games, appeals court rules