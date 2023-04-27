Founders change their pitch It’s less about the messiah, more about the monetization

Entrepreneur Vera Kutsenko’s seed stage vision for her startup was more literal back in 2021 when she co-founded a business based on her passion for home plants. The startup, Neverland, was created to help people optimize their gardens and other associated horticulture activities based on their geographies, as well as meet companies in their figurative backyards.

Neverland shut down months later due to dwindling unit economics. “It’s unfortunate because I Iove plants, and I think more people should have access to that, but maybe it’s just not the right time,” Kutsenko said. Her next startup was quite the pivot: Nope, not a soil startup, a SaaS startup.

“We’re building Databricks 2.0 for marketing data, we’re verticalizing in the marketing space and making no-code AI accessible to help marketing teams make decisions around better budget allocation and resource allocation,” Kutsenko said. The new startup, Atrix.ai, is raising.

Kutsenko’s shift from selling to consumers to selling to B2B enterprises is a common pivot these days, as more and more founders adapt their pitches and business strategies to be more downturn friendly. Now that it has been over a year since tech’s current period correction first began, founders are getting more innovative in how they approach tweaking their pitch.