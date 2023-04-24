Unpacking the Twitter blues

Hello and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. Today we are talking about Twitter Blue, Lyft, a few startup rounds, and what could kick off the next crypto supercycle.

Several major tech companies are reporting earnings this week, so strap in for some big news and perhaps even bigger share price movements.

The Twitter Blue saga took new turns this weekend, with Musk’s personal social network staying in the news once again. If the overall result of said news for the company is good or not remains to be seen.

Alex had a few thoughts on what has happened to a number of tech-enabled companies that went public and have since seen their value evaporate. More here.

And then it was time to check in on Super.com’s big new round, and the latest from Span!

Equity is back Wednesday and Friday! Chat soon!