Hear ClassDojo and SignalFire unpack edtech’s opportunity ahead on TechCrunch Live

Sam Chaudhary takes his time. The founder of ClassDojo, an edtech consumer app that focuses on student classrooms, spent eight years building the company before introducing a formal revenue model. All while raising over tens of millions in venture capital from elite Silicon Valley investors and eyeing a big mission: become the brand families can turn to when they think about a child’s education.

Today, ClassDojo has raised over $200 million in venture capital and has its eyes on its next target, to hit $100 million in annual recurring revenue and reach over 100 million families. On this episode of TechCrunch Live taking place on April 26 at 12 pm PDT, we’ll get into how Chaudhary played the long-game in edtech and what he’d do differently if he was starting all over again. We’ll talk about opportunity in the sector in a post-pandemic landscape — and how he landed investor patience. Chaudhary will speak about his entrepreneurial journey with his investor Chris Farmer, the founder and CEO of SignalFire.

Register Here for Free

Farmer leads SignalFire, a seed-stage venture firm that recently raised $900 million across four new funds. He describes SignalFire as “the only venture firm with a true ML system where it’s a closed loop.” Before SignalFire, Farmer led General Catalyst’s seed program, helping land deals in Coinbase, Discord, and Stripe. He will talk about investing in companies that aren’t rushing to monetize, market competition and the next generation of entrepreneurs.

TechCrunch Live is free. Come join us virtually at 12:00 p.m. today and add your questions right in the chat! Register here. Got a startup? We’d love to have you participate in Pitch Practice, where you’ll have 2 minutes to pitch the show’s guests and get 4 minutes of feedback. It’s fun and helpful.