Evermile raises $6M Seed to make local deliveries more economic for small businesses

Local retailers have to manage delivery providers themselves or build in-house. Both are expensive and complex. Delivery providers include DPD, Royal Mail, Hived and Veho.

UK startup Evermile claims to simplify and automate deliveries, bringing enterprise-grade logistics to small businesses.

It’s now raised $6M in a Seed funding round led by 10D with participation from Mensch Capital Partners and various angel investors, including Fred Destin (Ex-Board Member at Deliveroo), Ziv Paz (Co-Founder of Melio) and others.

The company says it has an optimization engine that analyses the options and chooses the provider with the most competitive price and performance scores. It claims this can reduce delivery costs by 30-50%, and make deliveries economic for small businesses, by matching merchants to the right partner for each delivery task.

Built by former Via and Optibus executives (Omer Goldschmidt, Omry Hochberg and Ynon Cohen), Evermile now says it has 300+ local merchants across the UK (pharmacies, flower shops, wine stores, local bakeries) using the platform.

Omer Goldschmidt, CEO and Co-Founder said the platform also takes full ownership over the delivery promise.

They will have their work cut out for them. Competitors include other startups such as aggregators like Sendcloud, Shippo, and Shipstation.