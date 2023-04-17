What’s an Angry Bird worth? And the SpaceX launch that wasn't

Hello and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. Today we are talking about space, birds and startups! Here’s what we got into:

Earnings season is coming back! That means Netflix and Tesla this week, and a huge number of big tech companies next week. Data cometh.

We were very excited about the launch of SpaceX’s massive rocket. It got scrubbed after we recorded, but you can still enjoy our hype about the potential event. We’ll have more on the matter when the rocket actually does go up.

Rovio is selling to Sega. Yeah, we had to digest that one as well. The sale price shows just how tough it is to be a games company.

There’s a lot of regulation going on out there in the world.

And we wrapped with notes on Loopin and Fleet!

See you at Early Stage later this week!