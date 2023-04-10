The petty shall inherit the pennies

Hello and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. Today we are talking about crypto, Uber and how to be petty at scale. Here’s what we got into:

Around the world of capital, we’re most confused at certain bits of price stability in the cryptocurrency markets. It feels a bit faux, if that makes sense.

Where prices are less steady is the world of YC startups, where, once again, there are complaints amongst venture investors about the valuations that some of the earliest-stage tech companies out there are commanding. Perhaps a greater discount given the state of the world was anticipated.

Uber is selling part of Careem in a deal worth $400 million. Uber wants to do things on wheels. A super app company, at least in the Middle East, it is not. But it is about to have a huge new bankroll.

The Musk v. Substack battle took up much weekend oxygen, showing that it is often hard to retain one’s free-speech bona fides when you just don’t want to anymore.

All that and there are new FTX docs! Huzzah! Let’s have a good week, y’all.