The 2025 all-electric Ram 1500 Rev has an absolutely massive battery

The electric trucks war has prompted automakers to throw all kinds of technological and EV-inspired bells and whistles into their pickups in hopes of pulling in new buyers and capturing a greater slice of the market. This one-upmanship has also led to increasingly bigger battery packs.

It’s a phenomenon that seemed to peak with the GMC Hummer EV and its 212.7 kilowatt-hour capacity battery pack, which at 2,983 pounds weighed the same as some small cars.

Then Ram showed up to the party.

The Stellantis brand revealed Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show more details and specs on the 2025 Ram 1500 REV — its first all-electric pickup truck set to go on sale in 2024 — including an optional 229 kWh battery pack with a targeted range of up to 500 miles. The EV is part of parent company Stellantis’ bid to sell 75 BEVs globally, with a specific U.S. product offensive of more than 25 all-new BEVs by the end of the decade.

Buyers will have a lot of choices once the the 2025 Ram 1500 REV comes to market, including five trim levels with a new one called Tungsten sitting at the very top of the lineup. But one choice that promises to deliver a jump in weight and cost will be the battery.

Buyers will have two battery options: a 168 kWh battery pack with a targeted range of up to 350 miles and the optional upgrade to the 229 kWh pack with 500 miles range. (Note the figures are not EPA estimates yet).

Both are industry topping sizes. And Ram says that both battery options can add up to 110 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes with 800-volt DC fast charging at up to 350 kW.

And if one can believe it, Ram teased an XR edition to the new all-electric truck that will have “class-shattering range.” Could an even bigger battery pack be on its way?

The Ford F-150 Lightning has a 98 kWh battery pack or an optional 131 kWh extended range version and the Rivian has a 105 kwH battery pack in its dual motor truck as well as a 135 kWh pack for its quad motor version. Rivian is popping that up even more with its highly anticipated max pack, which will have 181 kWh of capacity when it eventually comes to market.

Notably, Ram has not shared the weight, the EPA estimated range or the kilowatt-hours used per 100 miles yet for the vehicle. Those last two items are particularly important because battery size doesn’t translate directly to more range. The efficiency of the battery combined with the aerodynamics of the vehicle can deliver more (or less) range.

Other specs

The Ram 1500 REV made it debut last month in a Super Bowl ad and did share a few specs and of course, lots of beauty shots. Now, the brand is releasing a lot more details, except for the pricing and those EPA estimated range numbers.

The Ram 1500 REV will be built on the new STLA Frame body-on-frame architecture designed specifically for full-size electric vehicles. Ram says the new EV truck’s powertrain will be able to produce 654 horsepower and

620 pound-feet of torque that allows the vehicle to travel from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. Yeah, that’s a helluva of a lot of get up and go to push a heavy truck with a massive battery in it.

Ram is also targeting a 14,000 pounds towing and a maximum payload capacity of 2,700 pounds.

Ram, of course, is all about off roading and the REV won’t be any different. The Ram 1500 REV is equipped with dual 250-kilowatt electric drive modules (EDMs) that combine the motor, gearbox and inverter along with all-wheel drive capability. There is one EDM on the front axle with an automatic wheel-end disconnect. That’s important because it allows the front wheels to spin freely in certain conditions, maximizing efficiency. Another 250-kilowatt EDM is positioned on the rear axle available with an electronic-locking rear differential.

The vehicle also comes with several other features that aim to leverage its battery power. The Ram 1500 REV will offer vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid bi-directional charging, according to the company. Like other automakers in the truck war, these features are marketed to buyers keen on powering tools and sending power to their home during a blackout or as Ram puts it “run the tailgate party or provide power at the camp or jobsite.”

An on-board power panel in the bed can also provide up to 7.2 kW while an available on-board power panel in the frunk provides up to 3.6 kW.

Moving inside, the Ram 1500 REV (and particularly the new Tungsten trim) is certainly pushing the bounds of truck luxury. The Tungsten trim even comes with its own interior colors described as indigo sea salt. The trim has platinum patina textured metal accents with diamond knurling and suede wrapped headliner, A- and B-pillars and visors. The quilted leather front driver and passenger seats can be heated and ventilated and also moved in 24 different ways. And yes there is a massage function, power lumbar support and four-way powered headrests.

The vehicle comes with a Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system with 23 speakers, all-new dual wireless chargers and a metal pedal kit. And over in infotainment land, Ram steps it up with loads of screens.

The Uconnect 5 infotainment starts with a14.5-inch touchscreen at the center. The driver also has 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a heads-up display that projects speed and navigation on the windshield.

Notably, the Ram 1500 REV will have 10.25-inch passenger screen that will let the user access navigation, entertainment (via HDMI) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras.