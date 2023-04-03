YouTube will livestream all six Coachella stages across both weekends

YouTube announced today that it will be livestreaming all six stages during both weekends of Coachella for the first time. In the past, the Google-owned company only livestreamed three stages. The music festival kicks off on April 14 at 7 PM ET and resumes April 21 at the same time.

“This year we will be live streaming Coachella from more stages than ever before with 6 feeds in action (double the amount from last year) across both weekends,” the company wrote in a blog post. “Whether you’re watching from home, abroad, or at parties with friends, anyone can tune into Coachella’s YouTube Channel, pick a stage, and watch the performances happening live with the rest of the fans.”

If you can’t tune in live, the festival sets will be on repeat after the night’s final performance until the live show picks back the next day. In between sets, viewers will see on-the-ground coverage of artists, installations, behind-the-scenes Shorts moments and more.

YouTube has also partnered with Coachella to drop exclusive merch from over a dozen artists. Items will be available for purchase directly on the livestream and through YouTube Shorts on Coachella’s channel via YouTube Shopping. In addition, Premium subscribers will have access to backstage “pre-parties.”

This year marks the 11th time that fans can tune into the music festival on YouTube. Earlier this year, YouTube announced that it signed a multi-year renewal of its exclusive livestream and content partnership agreement with Coachella through 2026. Coachella is one of the most popular music festivals in the world, so it’s notable for YouTube to be the exclusive livestream partner of the event for the past decade, especially as it continues to compete with other video apps like TikTok.

Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean top this year’s Coachella lineup. Other artists include Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Björk, Rosalía, Eric Prydz, Burna Boy, Kali Uchis, Porter Robinson, Blondie, Becky G and more.