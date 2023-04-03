Twitter’s new homepage logo is very doge-y

Breaking news: a 51-year-old man has made a joke that reeks of the same sophistication a 13-year-old boy might bring to Reddit.

After Twitter’s botched attempt to remove legacy blue checkmarks from verified accounts that don’t pay for Twitter Blue, it seems the platform has set its sights on more juvenile coding endeavors.

Yes, Twitter’s homepage icon really is the doge meme right now.

Doge for some reason is showing up on Twitter and I can only assume this was supposed to be an April Fools joke that took 3 days to roll out because no one knows how the site works anymore pic.twitter.com/dIlXiOLHoI — windows 98 Tech Support (@Win98Tech) April 3, 2023

This might just be Musk’s idea of a belated April Fools joke, or it could mean something more than that. The price of the pointless, meme-driven cryptocurrency Dogecoin is going up, though its still far lower than its peak price in May 2021.

Musk is currently facing a $258 million racketeering lawsuit, which alleges that he ran a pyramid scheme to promote Dogecoin. Friday evening, Musk’s lawyers wrote in a filing with Manhattan’s federal court that his tweets were jokes. Of course, this is not the first time Musk’s lawyers have had to defend his tweets before the court.

If Musk is trying to prove that his (not even funny) memes don’t impact the prices of cryptocurrencies, he’s not doing a great job. But perhaps a quick pump-and-dump scheme could net him more money than selling Twitter Blue subscriptions.