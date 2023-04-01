Krablr, the real-time crab pricing engine for amateur fishermen, has announced yet another pivot in its business model. Following a successful transition from crab pricing to crab futures trading, the company is now setting its sights on a new, cutting-edge technology: generative AI.

Krablr’s latest pivot is focused on developing a new language in which the company can communicate with crabs in order to convince them to breed more and increase yields. The company plans to use generative AI to develop a new language that will be optimized for communication with crustaceans.

According to Krablr’s CEO, the company’s latest pivot is a response to the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally-friendly fishing practices. “We believe that by communicating with crabs in their own language, we can work with them to increase their populations and ensure the long-term sustainability of our industry,” he said.

Krablr’s new generative AI language is still in development, but early tests have been promising. The company has already seen an increase in crab populations in areas where they have implemented their language prototype.

While the concept of communicating with crabs may seem far-fetched, Krablr’s team is confident that they can make it a reality. “We believe that by harnessing the power of generative AI, we can unlock a whole new level of communication and collaboration with the natural world,” the CEO said.

Krablr plans to roll out its new generative AI language to its customers in the coming months. Whether it will revolutionize the crab fishing industry or turn out to be an elaborate April Fool’s prank remains to be seen.

This hypothetical news story was written by ChatGPT. Nightmarish imagery by Craiyon. Happy AI-generated April Fools! 🦀