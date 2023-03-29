WWDC returns to Apple Park June 5

There are some things you can set your watch to. The occasional global pandemic excepted, developer season is certainly one. After Google I/O and Microsoft Build, WWDC will return to Apple Park in Cupertino. The event, which runs June 5 to 9, looks to be another scaled down version of the big developer-centric show, similar to last year’s. The days of renting out a massive San Jose convention center may be behind us for good.

Things will kick off with a keynote on the 9th, showcasing the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, followed by four days of programming and additional events for those folks immersed in the software. The event has brought some hardware news in recent years, as well, owing to the shift to Apple silicon for the Mac. It seems likely that cadence will continue for this year’s event. With rumors mounting around a long-awaited Apple XR headset launching this year, WWDC seems like an ideal platform for getting developers on-board ahead of a commercial release. That would certainly add a tinge of excitement to the proceedings.

As with last year’s event, WWDC 2023 will be streamed live in its entirety through Apple’s site. The company adds,

In addition, Apple will host a special all‑day event for developers and students on June 5 at Apple Park. Watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, meet some of the teams at Apple, celebrate great apps at the Apple Design Awards ceremony, and enjoy activities into the evening.

The invite is fairly straight forward — the rainbow is in keeping with the theme of past Apple Park events. If I really wanted to read into it, I’d say the array mimics the curvature of a VR headset, but that’s probably a stretch.