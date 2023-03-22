One of venture’s most iconic duos wants to have a word with you

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show and this time we’re niching down to a duo, thinking about their work and unpacking the rest. This week Natasha interviewed one of venture’s most iconic duos: Mitch Kapor and Freada Kapor Klein of Kapor Capital. The investors recently published a book, “Closing the Equity Gap: Creating Wealth and Fostering Justice in Startup Investing,” connecting scrappy stories of entrepreneurs to their investment thesis to the returns that other venture capitalists are clamoring to land.

On today’s episode, we’re talking about:

Their book and why the pair chose to do it now

Mitch and Freada’s broader thoughts on impact investing

criteria for success and investor due diligence.

For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.

Equity drops at 7:00 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders, one that details how our stories come together and more!