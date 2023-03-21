Two is bringing a consumer-like experience to B2B payments

When individuals make purchases online, they place items in the digital shopping cart and use a credit or debit card to complete the transaction instantly. Businesses operate differently, typically looking to pay later at some agreed upon time frame between one week and 90 days. Most of these types of net transactions continue to be handled manually via paper invoices.

Two, an Oslo, Norway startup wants to change that by bringing the world of net payments online and helping speed up transactions by making them digital. Today, the company announced an €18 million investment (approximately $19 million).

Two co-founder Andreas Mjelde says his company is taking a process that is largely paper-driven and offline and essentially transforming it into a purchase process that’s faster than a consumer using a card to make a purchase online.

“Effectively if you input our solution, you can now offer your business buyers or customers the ability to check out and complete a purchase in about 30 seconds. And in that 30 seconds, you onboard them as an official customer yourself through Two. We underwrite and take care of both the credit and fraud risk, verify that the user is actually who they say they are, and allow the buyer to complete the transaction [instantly],” Mjelde told TechCrunch.

Small business owners can buy a no-code solution, while larger ones can use an API-driven approach that links to their other systems. “Small businesses can get started with no code. There’s an out-of-the-box solution to start creating their orders and accepting payments through our system. Medium and large-sized businesses typically will integrate with our API. Our API is built to serve the merchant or seller’s normal order flow,” he said.

Mjelde recognized the need for such a product when he previously ran an ecommerce business, and ran into issues getting paid by businesses, which typically had larger transactions than individuals, but the net terms process was hard to navigate and required a ton of paperwork. That friction and complexity often resulted in lost sales.

He started Two in 2020 to build a solution to make it easier for online businesses to deal with these types of payments. He launched the product in the second quarter of 2021, and reports growing 243% quarterly since. Today, the company has 70 employees. Mjelde says that being a remote company with employees across the world has helped him to build diversity into his employee base.

Today’s €18 million round was led by Shine Capital and Antler with participation from Sequoia Capital, Day One Ventures, Alumni Ventures, LocalGlobe, The Visionaries Club, Alliance VC and other unnamed investors. The latest investment brings the total raised by the company to €28 million (approximately $30 million).