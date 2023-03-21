Netflix’s ‘Gears of War’ movie gets ‘Doctor Strange’ writer Jon Spaihts

Netflix announced today that its “Gears of War” live-action movie will be written by Jon Spaihts, known for his work on “Doctor Strange” and “Dune.”

“Gears of War is one of the all-time great action games, with vivid characters, a beautifully designed world, and a combat system that drives home the lethality of war and the importance of standing by your squadmates. It wants to be cinema, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to help that happen,” Spaihts said in a statement.

The news of Netflix tapping Jon Spaihts to write the script was first reported by Variety.

“Gears of War” is a popular video game franchise with over 40 million copies. The first game was released exclusively on Xbox 360 in 2006. “Gears of War” takes place on planet Sera, where the Locust Horde, underground reptilian humanoid creatures, are threatening humanity.

Netflix’s live-action movie will explore the story of Delta Squad, a team of infantry members led by sergeant Marcus Fenix, who must defeat the Locusts to prevent human extinction.

It’s likely a relief to many gamers that a “Gears of War” movie is finally happening. There have been multiple attempts to adapt the film. For instance, New Line Cinema temporarily had the rights in 2007, and Universal brought on “Collide” writer F. Scott Frazier to adapt the game in 2018, but neither company made it happen.

In November 2022, Netflix partnered with The Coalition, the developer behind the game. In addition to the film, Netflix will also make an adult animated series. The streamer said there’s potential for more stories as well.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Jon and the Netflix team to bring Gears of War to life,” The Coalition added. “Jon is a master storyteller with a talent for creating epic science fiction universes and he truly loves Gears of War. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to honor our franchise and deliver an authentic story to our fans.”