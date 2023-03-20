As banks totter, crypto is busy racking up gains

Hello and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is Alex and we are here to do our Monday show, a kickoff for the week that covers startup news, tech news and a little bit of the money that powers both. After a hectic few weeks, are we done with banking news? No, but there’s some good news in the offing, at least.
- Banking stocks are whipsawing this morning, in the wake of the UBS-Credit Suisse deal, and First Republic’s continued woes.
- The crypto markets have had a good few weeks, leading to asset price appreciation that has reignited crypto-Twitter.
- News that TikTok is now more popular than ever is compounded by massive gains in the popularity of other Bytedance apps in the United States. The CEO of TikTok goes before Congress this week.
- Parker is taking on the corporate card market with a focus on ecommerce, and neat repayment periods, while PitchBook wants to predict which startups are going to exit.
- And, interest rate hikes could cool in the coming quarters, which could help tech companies recover some value.
We’re off! Another week stretches before us. Get your dancing shoes on, surely the surprises are still coming.
For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.
Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday and Wednesday, and at 6 a.m. PT on Fridays, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders, one that details how our stories come together and more!