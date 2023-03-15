One founder’s account of what’s left behind from SVB’s crash

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha interviewed Series CEO Brexton Pham, who has been building a full-stack enterprise platform for institutions and enterprises since March 2021. Brexton was pushed out of stealth this week in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s crash, which of course was the main topic of our conversation. What else did you expect?

Here’s what we got into:

How much trust do our banks deserve today, and how much has reasonable trust fallen in recent weeks?

How startups can (and should) start diversifying their banks

What questions Series and its competitors are getting from investors today

The long-term impacts beyond SVB

Brexton also did a fantastic job of helping us zoom out and take a look at the past week from a refreshingly non-tech angle.

