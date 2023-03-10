Telehealth startup Cerebral shared millions of patients’ data with advertisers

Cerebral has revealed it shared the private health information, including mental health assessments, of more than 3.1 million patients in the United States with advertisers and social media giants like Facebook, Google, and TikTok.

The telehealth startup, which exploded in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic after rolling lockdowns and a surge in online-only virtual health services, disclosed the security lapse in a filing with the federal government that it shared patients’ personal and health information who used the app to search for therapy or other mental health care services.

Cerebral said that it collected and shared names, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, IP addresses and other demographics, as well as data collected from Cerebral’s online mental health self-assessment, which may have also included the services that the patient selected, assessment responses, and other associated health information.

The full disclosure follows:

If an individual created a Cerebral account, the information disclosed may have included name, phone number, email address, date of birth, IP address, Cerebral client ID number, and other demographic or information. If, in addition to creating a Cerebral account, an individual also completed any portion of Cerebral’s online mental health self-assessment, the information disclosed may also have included the service the individual selected, assessment responses, and certain associated health information. If, in addition to creating a Cerebral account and completing Cerebral’s online mental health self-assessment, an individual also purchased a subscription plan from Cerebral, the information disclosed may also have included subscription plan type, appointment dates and other booking information, treatment, and other clinical information, health insurance/pharmacy benefit information (for example, plan name and group/member numbers), and insurance co-pay amount.

Cerebral was sharing patients’ data with tech giants in real-time by way of trackers and other data-collecting code that the startup embedded within its apps. Tech companies and advertisers, like Google, Facebook, and TikTok, allow developers to include snippets of their custom-built code, which allows the developers to share information about their app users’ activity with the tech giants, often under the guise of analytics but also for advertising.

But users often have no idea that they are opting-in to this tracking simply by accepting the app’s terms of use and privacy policies, which many people don’t read.

Cerebral said in its notice to customers — buried at the bottom of its website — that the data collection and sharing has been going on since October 2019 when the startup was founded. The startup said it has removed the tracking code from its apps. While not mentioned, the tech giants are under no obligations to delete the data that Cerebral shared with them.

Because of how Cerebral handles confidential patient data, it’s covered under the U.S. health privacy law known as HIPAA. According to a list of health-related security lapses under investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees and enforces HIPAA, Cerebral’s data lapse is the second-largest breach of health data in 2023.

News of Cerebral’s years-long data lapse comes just weeks after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission slapped GoodRx with a $1.5 million fine and ordered to stop sharing patients’ health data with advertisers, and BetterHelp was ordered to pay customers $8.5 million for mishandling users’ data.

If you were wondering why startups today should terrify you, Cerebral is just the latest example.