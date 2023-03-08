Dear startups, your developers and engineers are on an island

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha interviewed Lizzie Matusov, the co-founder and CEO of Quotient, which wants to fix the “leaky pipeline problem” in tech onboarding that doesn’t set up engineers for success. Yes, that’s right, this week we’re talking about the work needs, habits and aspirations of developers.

Here are a few topics we get into:

The stereotype of a coder, and where collectivism contrasts with those characteristics.

How Quotient is using research, not just aspiration, to fuel its onboarding process.

The status quo of tech jobs and if we’re seeing employers question some of their pre-conceived notions.

Developer resistance to change and if engineers really do want to work together more.

