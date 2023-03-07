Sonos to add support for spatial audio on Apple Music on March 28

Sonos announced today that Sonos customers will have access to spatial audio on Apple Music starting March 28. The company says it’s Apple Music’s first partner to bring spatial audio to the home.

Spatial audio delivers a multi-dimensional immersive sound experience and is available on the new Sonos Era 300, Arc and Beam (Gen 2). Sonos says Apple Music with spatial audio will place listeners at the center of their music.

“It’s a thrilling time in music as spatial audio – and the artist creativity that comes with it – continues to grow,” said Giles Martin, the VP of Sound Experience at Sonos, in a press release. “Sonos continues to put its listeners at the forefront of sound innovation, ensuring they have access through Apple Music to transformative experiences like spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, so they can feel more from the content they love.”

The news about Apple Music comes the same day that Sonos announced a pair of speakers. The Era 100 is a $249 stereo system that replaces the popular One speaker in the company’s lineup. The $449 Era 300, on the other hand, is a new entry focused on bringing the emerging world of spatial audio to the product line. The speaker sports six amplifiers pointed in different directions to accommodate that sense of sound in three-dimensions.