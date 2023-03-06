We’d give an arm and a leg for an ARM IPO filing

Hello and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is Alex and we are here to do our Monday show, a kickoff for the week that covers startup news, tech news, and a little bit of the money that powers both. Sound good? Here’s what we have for you this morning:
- Money: Stocks are mixed around the world, and the crypto world is muted after some price swings last week.
- IPO news: ARM, the chip design concern, may go public in the United States this year, raising $8 billion in the process. Given the importance of chips these days — you may have heard! — the company’s debut could be a very big deal indeed.
- Startup news: Abound raised a simply massive fintech round that had our head snapping around in surprise, Wunderkind put together a big Series C for its marketing tech, and several African fintech companies have had better weeks.
- Finally, Tesla: More price cuts. It will be fascinating to see what impact recent price reductions at Tesla have on the company’s gross margins in the first quarter. More when we get those numbers.
And that is our show! Hugs, and talk to you soon!
