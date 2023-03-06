Fire TV launches a new dedicated Oscars hub that lets users predict the winners

Amazon announced today the launch of a dedicated Oscars hub on Fire TV where movie buffs can get ready for the 2023 Academy Awards ceremony, including watching all the nominated movies and casting their votes for Oscar winners via the on-screen interactive voting experience, “Oscars predictions.”

The new Oscars hub will live on the Fire TV interface starting today, March 6, until March 20.

The most interesting feature is the voting experience, which will be available on March 7. It allows users to select their Oscar winner predictions in the seven major categories, including “Best Actor in a Leading Role,” “Best Actress in a Leading Role,” “Best Adapted Screenplay” and “Best Director,” among others.

Users can access the feature by speaking into their voice remote, “Alexa, vote for the Oscars.”

After the Oscars ceremony is over and the winners have been determined, Fire TV users will receive an accuracy score, which they can then brag about to their friends. The day of the ceremony, March 12, is the last day that users can put in their votes.

The voting feature will likely be fun for viewers to play around with. There’s even an option to share predictions on social media platforms or via text message. The company says this is the first time it’s launching an interactive experience that lets viewers fill out an Oscars ballot and share it on social.

In addition to the “Oscars predictions” experience, Fire TV is also giving viewers a single place to find all the 2023 Oscar-nominated films and where they are streaming. So, whether users want to watch “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which is streaming on Netflix, or “Top Gun: Maverick” on Paramount+, they’ll be able to select the streaming app that has their desired movie.

Also, Fire TV users get access to a collection of Oscar-nominated movies throughout history, including the ones from last year. Users can ask Alexa, “Take me to Fire TV’s Oscars Collection.”

Fire TV is also giving viewers the ability to watch free red carpet coverage, interviews and post-show analysis. And, of course, the dedicated hub will feature the live TV streaming services that are broadcasting the event, which includes Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV and more.

The 2023 Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and be broadcast on ABC on March 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Amazon received one Oscar nomination for its international film “Argentina, 1985.” The drama film “Women Talking” was also nominated, which was produced by the Amazon-owned studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM).