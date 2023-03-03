Vigilante hackers fix Black Ops III, and other TC news

Welcome back to the TechCrunch Podcast, where I’m standing in for Darrell while he’s honeymooning with his lady love. This week, I sat down with Amanda Silberling and Mary Ann Azevedo to talk through some of their interesting stories.
News articles from the episode:
- Hack the planet: Lorenzo writes a great story about how gamers are fixing a video game “taken over” by hackers
- Hello, robot: Aisha reports that Snapchat launched an AI chatbot powered by OpenAI’s GPT technology
- Broken dishes: Carly reports how Dish was hit by a multiday outage after a reported cyberattack
… and the longer interviews:
- Musk the Uninclusive: Amanda takes a look at Senator Markey’s letter that calls on Elon Musk to reinstate Twitter’s accessibility team
- From stocks to building blocks: Natasha Mascarenhas and Mary Ann Azevedo explore Amazon’s new employee perk that lets employees use their stock to finance home purchases
One more thing…
Love podcasts? Don’t miss our mini feature series Inside Startup Battlefield, where we go behind the scenes to learn more about what it’s like to participate in the most famous startup pitch competition ever: TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield!