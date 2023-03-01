DoorDash launches its first co-branded credit card with Chase

DoorDash is launching its first ever credit card with Chase, the company announced on Wednesday. The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard will provide cardholders the opportunity to earn cash back on delivery and every other purchase made with the card.

Cardmembers will get 4% cash back on DoorDash and Caviar orders from merchants on the DoorDash platform, 3% cash back on dining when purchased directly from a restaurant either online or in-store, 2% cash back on grocery stores either online or in-store and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Cardmembers will also have the option to use rewards to pay for part of all of a DoorDash or Caviar order, along with the option to redeem rewards for gift cards from a variety of brands and retailers.

New cardmembers will get a free year of DashPass, the platform’s $9.99 per month subscription service that offers free delivery and other perks. DoorDash Rewards Mastercard cardmembers can extend their complimentary DashPass membership every anniversary year when they spend $10,000. Cardmembers will also get a $100 cash bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

“As we further our mission to empower local communities and connect people to the best of their neighborhoods, we are thrilled to introduce the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard to give consumers more convenience and value on their everyday purchases from their favorite businesses,” said Usman Cheema, the Senior Director of Global Partnerships at DoorDash, in a statement. “Together with longstanding partners Chase and Mastercard, we are delighted to offer rewards and cash back opportunities for cardmembers to support their neighborhood businesses.”

Additional cardmember benefits include $25 off the first two nationwide shipping orders of $100 or more, 10% off the first order of $35 or more each month until August on convenience, grocery, alcohol and DashMart purchases, along with purchase protection, extended warranty and no foreign transaction fees.

DoorDash notes that World Elite Mastercard benefits include a monthly $5 credit off your first DoorDash order each month as an eligible DashPass member, complimentary 24/7 concierge service, access to Mastercard Priceless Experiences, and protection from identity theft and fraudulent charges. The benefits also include exclusive offers on ride-sharing, food delivery, online shopping and more. You can also earn a $5 Lyft credit after taking 3 rides in one calendar month when paying with the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard.

“We’re excited to offer people who love DoorDash a compelling card that enables all their purchases to earn cash back toward future DoorDash orders,” said Ed Olebe, the President of Chase Co-Brand Cards, in a statement. “To unlock even more value and convenience, the card can also be used to earn a complimentary DashPass membership every year. Simply put, if you love DoorDash, you will love this card.”

The launch of the new credit card indicates that DoorDash is looking for ways to drive customer loyalty and keep its platform at the forefront of its users’ minds. The move also gives DoorDash the ability to offer additional perks for users while opening up new revenue streams.