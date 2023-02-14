Learn what it takes to turn a lab idea into a real business

Turning a great idea into a viable startup takes patience, perseverance and more than a little luck. But when an idea originates in a lab — whether it’s AI, biotech, robotics or another deep tech research project — things quickly become tougher and much more expensive.

So, how do you navigate the tricky transition from research project to commercialized business? There’s a lot to unpack in that one question, which is why we’re thrilled that Pae Wu, general partner at SOSV and CTO at IndieBio, will join us onstage at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 20 in Boston, Massachusetts.

It’s one thing to build a prototype that works in a controlled lab setting. It’s quite another to go into production and have your creation work consistently in the real world — every time, all the time. Technical considerations are just one aspect of commercializing a lab project that Wu can address in a session called “How to Turn Research into a Business.” Here’s why we believe she’s a terrific choice to tackle this topic.

At both SOSV and IndieBio, Wu is responsible for portfolio management and technical oversight. She has invested in high-risk solutions to intractable problems (both governmental and corporate). A sample of SOSV portfolio companies include Apix, New Age Meats, Perfect Day and Re-Nuble. Wu applies rigorous science and engineering to transform emerging technologies into solutions for national defense, humanity and the planet.

Prior to joining IndieBio, Wu served as the scientific director of Alpha, Telefónica’s Barcelona-based moonshot factory. Her earlier career includes stints as science director at the U.S. Office of Naval Research (Global) and as a technical consultant at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

