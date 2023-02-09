DJI’s Mini 2 SE ultraportable drone takes to the skies

It’s a couple of years since DJI first launched its Mavic Mini, and last year it brought the Mini 3 Pro. It’s utterly confusing why the current drone is called the Mini 2 SE, but in any case, it’s the newest flying creature in the hovering menagerie that is the DJI line-up.

The drone has a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor that can shoot 12 mpx photos and can shoot video at 2.8K. Not gonna lie; that’s a curious choice for resolution for video and a rather odd sensor size. The 1/2.3-inch is used in compact mirrorless cameras, but most serious photographers tend to opt for larger sensors for heat dissipation and better depth of field options. DJI promises it all makes sense once your palm-sized flying camera is buzzing about capturing footage.

The camera is mounted on an advanced gimbal with a 3-axis mechanical stabilization system that promises smooth images even in blustery winds.

The drone is small. Fantastically small. And it weighs only 249 grams (8.8 ounces), and DJI claims it is exempt from drone regulations in ‘many parts of the world.’

Aimed mostly at the novice market, DJI’s newest offers one-tap takeoff and landing, stable hovering and a ‘return to home’ feature to make flying easier. The drone supports HD video transmission up to 10 km (6.2 miles), and a max flight time of just over half an hour.

The drone itself is priced competitively, at $369, and there’s a “fly more combo” available for $519 that includes extra batteries, spare rotors, and a few other goodies. The new quadcopter will be available starting March 22.