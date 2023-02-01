VC Dayna Grayson tees up a talk on TAM at TechCrunch Early Stage

Do you dream of becoming a dominant player and capturing your total addressable market (TAM)? Who can blame you? But one of the most common mistakes many early-stage startup founders make is calculating a TAM that’s not necessarily accurate or obtainable.

Understanding TAM is essential for startup success — especially in a down market when VC dollars are harder to come by. That’s why we’re thrilled that Dayna Grayson, the co-founder and general partner at Construct Capital, will join us onstage at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 20 in Boston, Massachusetts.

In a session called “How to Tell Your TAM,” Grayson will help you understand what TAM is, what it’s not, and how founders should discuss this vital metric with investors.

If you don’t know your TAM from your SAM (serviceable addressable market) or SOM (serviceable obtainable market) — and even if you do — Grayson will shed light on what you need to know, pitfalls to avoid and how to represent an accurate picture of your TAM.

All TC Early Stage sessions leave plenty of time for Q&A, so take advantage of Grayson’s expertise and bring your questions.

Dayna Grayson is co-founder and general partner of Construct Capital, an early-stage venture firm that invests in founders building technology to transform our economy’s foundational industries — from manufacturing to mobility. One of the first venture capitalists to work on transforming these sectors through software-based models, Grayson backed companies creating advances in manufacturing, automation and vertically integrated consumer brands.

Grayson focuses on early-stage investments and investing behind the accelerating changes within industries that make up half our economy’s GDP. Some of Construct Capital’s investments include Copia, Veho, Hadrian, The Rounds and Verve Motion.

Before founding Construct Capital, Grayson served as partner — and lead investor from the earliest stages — at NEA. She sat on company boards, including Desktop Metal, Tulip, Onshape and Framebridge, among others. She also led investments in Guideline, Formlabs, Evenly and Neural Magic.

Grayson is a graduate of the University of Virginia (Systems Engineering) and Harvard Business School, where she serves as a venture partner today.

