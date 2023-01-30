It’s time to cast your votes for TC Early Stage Audience Choice

A not-so-humble brag here, so brace yourself. The programming at TechCrunch Early Stage — April 20 in Boston, Massachusetts — is gonna be off the proverbial hook. How do we know? We read hundreds of applications from experienced founders and startup ecosystem experts eager to participate in Audience Choice for a chance to present at the show.

Audience Choice Voting Opens at TC Early Stage

Choosing the finalists wasn’t easy, but we’re excited to announce that Audience Choice voting opens today, January 30, and runs through February 17.

We selected a total of 20 contenders in two categories for your voting pleasure — 10 roundtable discussions and 10 breakout sessions. Go read the abstracts and vote for the presentations you want at TC Early Stage.

The top five vote-getters from each category will join us to present live and in-person at TC Early Stage, so vote early and vote often.

How do roundtables and breakouts differ? Excellent question.

One person leads a 30-minute interactive conversation with up to 20 founders. Each roundtable occurs twice during the event. Breakout Sessions: A 20-minute presentation followed by a 20-minute Q&A from an audience of up to 125 founders. Each breakout occurs once during the event.

Audience Choice voting is open now through February 17.

